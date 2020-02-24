Two juveniles held for allegedly raping 15-yr-old girl in Telangana's Adilabad

Adilabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 24 (ANI): Two juveniles in conflict with the law (JCLs) were arrested on Sunday here for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl.

According to Adilabad Police, the victim's mother filed a complaint levelling rape allegations against the accused, whom she claimed are friends of her daughter.

Police has registered a case under Section 5 and 6 of the POCSO Act against the accused who were later shifted to the juvenile home. (ANI)

