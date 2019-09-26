Two juveniles held for raping minor in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Two juveniles have been apprehended for allegedly raping a minor girl in Ramkrishna Puram area of the national capital on Wednesday.

According to the police, the two boys raped a 6-year-old girl on Monday night.

They were apprehended by the police and were produced before the juvenile justice board (JJB) on Wednesday. The board has sent them to a correction home. (ANI)

