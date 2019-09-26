Representative image
Two juveniles held for raping minor in Delhi

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 09:33 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Two juveniles have been apprehended for allegedly raping a minor girl in Ramkrishna Puram area of the national capital on Wednesday.
According to the police, the two boys raped a 6-year-old girl on Monday night.
They were apprehended by the police and were produced before the juvenile justice board (JJB) on Wednesday. The board has sent them to a correction home. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 10:12 IST

Fire at quilt shop injures woman in Ludhiana

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): A woman suffered serious injuries in a major fire at a quilt store in Arya Mohalla area here on Thursday morning.

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 10:11 IST

Odisha: Seven arrested in connection with gang-rape of woman in Kalahandi

Kalahandi (Odisha) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Seven people, including a minor, have been arrested in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a woman and circulating the video of the incident, in Odisha's Kalahandi.

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 10:10 IST

Maha polls: Shah, Nadda to hold meeting in Delhi today

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra, BJP president Amit Shah and working president JP Nadda will hold a meeting at the party's headquarters on Thursday.

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 10:07 IST

Kejriwal wants 'cut money' from consumers buying govt's onion: Tiwari

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wants to levy what he called "cut money" from the people who would be buying cheaper onion from the government-run shops.

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 09:57 IST

Mangalore: Man beaten for saying 'India a Hindu Rashtra', video viral

Mangalore (Karnataka) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): A group of people on Wednesday assaulted a man here who allegedly said that 'India was a Hindu Nation and Muslims should not come here.'

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 09:25 IST

Model using empty bottles to help understand plastic waste...

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 26: Contributing towards the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of banning single-use plastic, Uttarkashi's District Magistrate (DM) is constructing a model using empty bottles which will help in understanding plastic waste disposal management.

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 08:33 IST

AP: French business confederation meets ministers, seeks...

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Members of MEDEF, a french business confederation visited the state capital here seeking to support trade, investments and technological cooperation in long term partnerships, according to a press release by the Chief Minister's office.

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 08:30 IST

Bihar, HP likely to receive heavy rainfall today: IMD

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that isolated places over Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Uttrakhand are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 08:26 IST

School, colleges to remain shut as heavy rain claims 7 lives in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): School and colleges will remain shut in five Tehsils as death toll due to floods following heavy rains mounted to seven in Pune on Thursday.

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 08:18 IST

J-K: Govt to establish degree, professional, administrative...

Jammu and Kashmir [India], Sept 26 (ANI): In a bid to uplift the education sector in the state, Jammu and Kashmir government will soon establish 16 degree and four professional colleges in the valley.

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 06:47 IST

CBI officer probing Rakesh Asthana case applies for voluntary retirement

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): CBI officer Satish Dagar, who was investigating the corruption case against former special director Rakesh Asthana, has applied for the voluntary retirement, CBI spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 05:38 IST

Man gets electrocuted in Hyderabad, case registered

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): A 23-year-old fitness trainer died after he got electrocuted in Hyderabad's Madhapur area on Wednesday.

