Two Kashmiri youths shun violence, return to mainstream

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 18 (ANI): Two youths from Pulwama have returned to the mainstream, with the help of community members and their families, police said on Monday.

Police have not disclosed the identity of the youth saying "the identity stands protected".

In order to encourage more such youths to join the mainstream, the state government last year had formulated a surrender policy to "get positive results in the near future."

Under the previous programme, which came into effect in 2004 and was amended in 2010, more than 600 militants had surrendered between 2004 and 2015. Nearly Rs. 10 crore had been spent on them during the same period, according to local media reports. (ANI)

