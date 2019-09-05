Two killed after explosion occurs in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Two persons were killed while one other sustained critical injuries in an explosion that took place in Tarn Taran district in early hours of Thursday, Punjab police said.

As per reports, the blast occurred when the three persons were digging the ground in Pandori Gola village.

Soon after receiving the information about the blast, the police along with fire brigade team rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations. The injured has been admitted to a nearby hospital.

Further details are awaited.

This comes a day after a blast occurred in a firecracker factory in Gurdaspur city which claimed around 23 lives and left 27 others injured. (ANI)

