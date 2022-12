Mahoba (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 10 (ANI): Two persons were killed and one other was critically injured when a speeding bike hit a car in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba.



The incident took place near the Narsingh Kuti Mandir in Kotwali town.

Two people died in the road accident, while the injured person has been referred to Jhansi for treatment. (ANI)