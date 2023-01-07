Two killed as portion of under-construction building collapses in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 7 (ANI): Two people died and one person was injured after a portion of under-construction building collapsed in Shanthi Nagar area of Hyderabad on Saturday.

According to police, the third floor of the under-construction building collapsed.

The area falls under Kukatpally Police station.

"Two people died on the spot and one sustained minor injury in this tragedy," T Narsing Rao, Inspector, Kukatpally, said. Rescue workers removed the debris from the area. (ANI)