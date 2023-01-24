Two killed as vehicles catch fire in Assam road accident

Kamrup (Assam) [India], January 24 (ANI): At least two people were charred to death after three vehicles caught fire following a road accident in Assam's Kamrup district early Tuesday.

The incident took place on National Highway 17 at Beerpara area, said the Boko police official.

According to the police, a truck and a dumper collided and then hit another dumper which was parked on the roadside as the vehicles drifted as a result of the impact.

Following the accident, all three vehicles went up in flames and two people traveling in them were burnt to death.



A local youth stated that all three vehicles caught fire following the accident.



"Two people who were inside the truck and the dumper died in the accident. One roadside hotel was also damaged in the incident," the local youth said.

A police official of Boko police station informed that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Further investigations into the matter are underway.

On January 14, three people were killed and two others injured when a speeding truck hit them in Assam's Kaziranga. After hitting the people, the truck fell into a deep gorge, breaking the bridge railing. (ANI)

