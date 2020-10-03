Two killed in Assam over suspected witch-hunting, nine arrested so far

Karbi Anglong (Assam) [India], October 3 (ANI): Nine people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a case where a mob killed two persons in Karbi Anglong district here after some locals suspected them of "practising witchcraft" and a kangaroo court decided to punish them.



"They were assaulted before burning. We have arrested nine people so far. All of them accepted that they killed the two people. They were killed on the suspicion of practising witchcraft," Debojit Deori, Superintendent of Police (SP) Karbi Anglong told reporters here.

The incident took place at remote Rohimapur village under Dokmoka police station limits in Karbi Anglong district on Wednesday night. A day later, the police got to know about the case and later recovered remains of the bodies.

The deceased have been identified as Romabai Halua Gaur (50) and Bijay Gaur (28). (ANI)

