Two killed in paragliding accident in Himachal

Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 9 (ANI): As many as two persons have been killed and one suffered injuries as they fell off a paraglider while taking off in Bir Billing of Kangra district on Tuesday evening.



"Two persons have been killed and one has been seriously injured after they fell off a paraglider while taking off in Bir Billing of Kangra district on Tuesday evening," Deputy Commissioner of Kangra Nipun Jindal told ANI.

"The police has registered an FIR and investigation is on. The district administration has sanctioned Rs 4 lakh financial help to each family of the deceased," Jindal said.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

