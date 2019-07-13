Two killed in road accident on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): Two people died after a bike rammed into a standing car at Lucknow-Agra expressway on Saturday in Para police station area.

The bikers were declared brought dead at King George's Medical University Trauma Centre. However, their identities are still unknown.

The occupants of the car were unharmed.

Dr Sandeep Tiwari, Media in-charge, KGMU, said, "The police brought two accident victims here who were declared brought dead. Their identities have not been ascertained so far."

"The dead bodies will now be sent to the mortuary for post-mortem", Tiwari further added. (ANI)