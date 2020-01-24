Two killed, two injured by elephant in Odisha

Jajpur (Odisha) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Two people were killed and two others injured by an elephant in Sankhachilla village on Thursday.

The deceased were crushed by an elephant when they were trying to drove it away from a paddy field.

One of the persons attacked the elephant with a bamboo stick after which the elephant charged at them.

The two injured persons were referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. (ANI)

