Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 14 (ANI): Two labourers died on Thursday after they fell in a chemical tank at the Ghatiya gas plant in Madhya Pradesh.



The incident took place while they were cleaning the chemical tank.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and Additional District Magistrate (ADM) have reached the spot.

Further details awaited. (ANI)