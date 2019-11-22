Two labourers killed in IED blast in Chhattisgarh

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Two labourers were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast on Friday near Barsur village of Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district.

The blast took place at 11:15 am along the Dantewada-Bastar border area, where the slain labourers were working on a civil project.

Earlier today, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldier sustained injuries in an IED blast planted by Naxals under Basaguda police station limits of Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

