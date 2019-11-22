Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Two labourers were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast on Friday near Barsur village of Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district.
The blast took place at 11:15 am along the Dantewada-Bastar border area, where the slain labourers were working on a civil project.
Earlier today, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldier sustained injuries in an IED blast planted by Naxals under Basaguda police station limits of Chhattisgarh. (ANI)
Two labourers killed in IED blast in Chhattisgarh
ANI | Updated: Nov 22, 2019 14:16 IST
