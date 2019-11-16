Two LeT terrorists, three others arrested with incriminating material in Sopore

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists and three others were arrested with incriminating material here on Saturday.

The police arrested Ulfat Bashir Mir, resident of Nowpora Jageer, and Darpora Bomai-resident Aijaz Ahmad Bhat at a checkpoint at Kupwara Byepass crossing. Incriminating materials including ammunition were recovered from their possession.

In a separate incident here, three people identified as Hilal Ahmad, Sahil Nazir both and Peerzada Mohammad Zahir were arrested and incriminating materials including threat posters were recovered from their possession, the police said.

While Ahmad and Nazir hail from Brath-Kalan area, Zahir is a resident of Check Brath area of Sopore district.

"Initial investigation into the matters reveals that these individuals were involved in publishing and circulation of threat posters of proscribed terror outfit LeT in Sopore area," a press release said.

Cases under the relevant section of the law have been registered at Sopore Police Station. (ANI)

