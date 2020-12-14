Two Maoists including one woman killed on Andhra-Odisha border

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 13 (ANI): Two Maoists including a woman were killed in an exchange of fire between security forces and the Maoists at Singaram forest area near Diguvajanabha on the Andhra-Odisha (AOB) border in early hours of Sunday, officials said in a press release.



"The Odisha district voluntary force and special operations group has gunned down the Maoists and a huge cache of explosives seized from the spot. Further search and combing operation have been intensified in the area," the release said.

Earlier, a woman Maoist was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces near a village under Gochhapada police limits in Kandhamal district on December 11. On the basis of a reliable input, two units of SOG and DVF launched an operation in the area on December 9. (ANI)

