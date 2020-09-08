Two Maoists killed in exchange of fire with police in Telangana

Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], September 8 (ANI): Two Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire which took place between a group of armed underground extremists and a special party of Bhadradri Kothagudem Police on Monday.

According to a release by the Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Dutt, the incident took place when special parties were combing in the forest located in between Vaddipeta and Pussuguppa.

"We had received reliable inputs that armed underground formations of Telangana State Committee were planning to commit sensational actions against security personnel and public representatives to enforce bandh on September 6. We also received further inputs that Maoist teams were moving in Cherla area to destroy public property and cause harm to public life," the release said.

"We had launched combing operations in most suspected areas in Cherla area. Today at around 3 pm while special parties were combing in the forest located in between Vaddipeta and Pussuguppa, an exchange of fire (EoF) took place between a group of armed underground extremists and a district police special party. EOF lasted for about 20 minutes. On searching the area, police found dead bodies of two male extremists," it said.

Police also seized firearms including one SBBL and a pistol. Searches are being done in the area. (ANI)

