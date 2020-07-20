Two members of Ajay Barwala gang arrested: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The Delhi Police has arrested two alleged members of Ajay Barwala gang, Anila Tota (26) and Sachin (25).

The police has also claimed to have recovered two country-made pistols, four live cartridges and a stolen motorcycle from them.

A case under the Arms Act has been registered at Shahbad Dairy police station in the national capital.

It was also found that both were allegedly planning to commit a murder in Vijay Vihar Police Station area, the police informed.

Further probe is on in the case. (ANI)

