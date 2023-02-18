Two members of interstate arms trafficking syndicate held in Delhi

New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Delhi police busted an interstate arms trafficking syndicate with the arrest of two key members including a juvenile during a raid from New Delhi's Kalinidi Kunj area, officials said on Saturday.

The accused identified as Mohd Sameer (19), a resident of Jamia Nagar, and a juvenile were nabbed near Eco park, Kalinidi Kunj on February 15 at 7:45 pm after raids by the special cell of Delhi police.

"A total of 10 pistols, including 4 semi-automatic pistols of .30 bore, 2 pistols of .32 bore and 4 single shot pistols of .315 bore and a Maruti Ertiga car used for transporting these arms have been recovered from the accused duo," Alok Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special cell, Delhi said.

"During the preliminary probe, the accused duo revealed the recovered pistols were to be further supplied to the members of one Neeraj Bawana gang in Delhi," Kumar added.

DCP Kumar said that there was information with the Special Cell that gangsters and hardcore criminals of Delhi/NCR have been procuring sophisticated firearms from Madhya Pradesh-based arms suppliers.



"After efforts of more than 4 months, members of the syndicate were identified and a team was constituted to nab them," DCP Alok said.

"On February 15, specific information was received that duo accused had procured a consignment of pistols from Khargone, Madhya Pradesh and had brought the same to Delhi in the Ertiga car," DCP Alok said.

"A raiding party led by inspector Shivkumar laid a trap near NTPC Eco Park where the duo would meet one of their contacts. They were spotted coming in an Ertiga car." Both were cornered and overpowered by police", DCP Kumar said.

"Both the arms traffickers have disclosed that they had procured recovered pistols from a notorious arms supplier in Khargone in MP and brought the consignment to Delhi as per the directions of their UP-based handler," DCP Alok said.

"Pistols were to be further supplied to the members of Neeraj Bawana gang in Delhi," the accused duo told police.

Further investigation is in progress to identify the other members of the syndicate," DCP Alok added. (ANI)

