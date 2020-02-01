Two members of PDCK arrested in Assam, pistol confiscated

Karbi Anglong (Assam) [India], Feb 1 (ANI): Assam police here on Saturday arrested two cadres of People's Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK) and confiscated a pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Armung Terang (25) Longkam Dera (21).

"Last night, acting on information disclosed by the already arrested two cadres of PDCK, namely Klarbong Teron and Jirsong Ejangpo, a search operation was launched at Langbongkroi under Dokmoka police station along with CRPF COBRA team," Assam Police said in a release.

"In the morning hours, another two cadres of PDCK - Armung Terang (25) Longkam Dera (21) were apprehended. A pistol along with four ammunition was recovered from them. Armung Terang is a SS Lance Corporal and Longkam Dera is PT( Private trainer, rank not conferred yet) of PDCK," it added. (ANI)

