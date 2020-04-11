Two men booked for stealing phone, scooty in Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): Two men were arrested for allegedly stealing a mobile phone of a person here, police said on Saturday.phone of a person here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place when Shah, a resident of Vijay Enclave was coming from IGI airport on April 9.

"Two boys came on a white scooty. They pushed him and robbed his mobile phone," police said.

The complainant informed the police who immediately responded and chased the robbers. They succeeded in nabbing one of the robbers, later identified as 21-year-old Parteek.

"The accused was found carrying one stolen scooty, which was found to be stolen from the area of PS Dabri," police said.

Upon the investigation of Parteek, he disclosed the location of his associate Vishal. Later, the police team conducted raids at his hideout and apprehended him.

The police have booked them for scooter theft and robbery. (ANI)

