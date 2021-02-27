Two men from Punjab arrested in Delhi for plotting to kill activist

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Two men from Punjab have been arrested from the RK Puram area of South West Delhi for allegedly plotting to kill a human rights activist, Delhi Police said on Saturday.

Four pistols, including two country-made pistols and four live cartridges and one mobile phone with the photograph of one Sushil Pandit, they were assigned to kill, were recovered from the duo who were arrested from Venkateswara Marg today, police said. The pistol seized is made in Pakistan, police added.

The arrested have been identified as Sukhvinder Singh (25) and Lakhan (21) both from Kotkapura, Faridkot in Punjab and were sent to Delhi at the behest of one Prince alias Tutti, who is a friend of Lakhan and is facing murder trial in Punjab.



"They were promised Rs 10 lakh if they assassinated Sushil Pandit who is supposedly a human rights activist," Ingit Pratap Singh, Southwest Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said today.

Police said it received information that the duo was looking to rent accommodation in the area and arrested them after setting a trap.

A case under Section 120 b of Arms Act and Section 115 (Abetment of offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life--if offence not committed) of the IPC have been registered against them.

The case has now been transferred to Special Cell Delhi Police. (ANI)

