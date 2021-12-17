Two men shot dead in UP's Agra

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 17 (ANI): Two men from a family were shot dead on Thursday allegedly after a dispute over water entering their farmland occurred, in Chitrapura village under Kheda Rathod police station in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, informed the police.

The victims had been identified as Mahesh and Dinesh, added the police.





"Both the men had complained that water from another field was entering their farm area and was going to object against this to the family of Kalyan Singh alias Kallu of the same village," said the Sudhir Kumar Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police, Agra.



"There was no other ongoing dispute btw the two families and a dispute in the past had been resolved. The accused have fled from their houses. Search is underway to nab them. Teams have been constituted and the guilty will be placed behind bars soon," he added. (ANI)

