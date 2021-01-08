Two mobile thieves paraded naked in Mumbai's Kandivali, five held

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 (ANI): Nine people have been booked and five others were arrested for allegedly parading naked two people accused of stealing mobile phones in Lalji Pada area of Mumbai's Kandivali on Thursday, according to the police.

The police in its statement said that the two accused of stealing phones were caught by the locals on Wednesday. Afterwards, locals tonsured them and carried out a procession of them naked. They also filmed the whole incident on video and uploaded the same on social media.

All the accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 365, 307, 324, 506(2), 143, 145, 147 and 149. Of which five were presented in the court on Thursday following which the court sent them to the police custody. (ANI)