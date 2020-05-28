Two more areas identified as containment zones in Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Two more areas of Delhi have been identified as containment zones in the South District of the national capital, taking the total number of containment zones here to 92 as on Wednesday.

"Two more areas identified as containment zones in South Delhi District -- the entire affected area in Gali No. 9, Church Colony, 12, 13, 14 in L-1 Sangam Vihar; Gali Number 14, Shani Bazar Road, L-Block Sangam Vihar and Gali No. 27 in L-2 Sangam Vihar," reads an official order issued by Ankita Mishra, SDM, Saket.

So far, 41 zones have been de-contained in the city.

Coronavirus has infected a total number of 15,257 people in the national capital, of which 7,264 have recovered while 303 others have lost their lives so far. (ANI)

