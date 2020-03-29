Two more Army personnel test positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Mar 29 (ANI): Two Indian Army personnel tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Army sources said the two positive cases include a Colonel, who is a doctor in Kolkata, while the other is a Junior Commissioned Officer in Dehradun.

After the two new cases, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the Army has risen to three as the first was that of a jawan in Ladakh.

Army sources said the Colonel who was in Delhi recently has been put under quarantine and all precautions are being taken for his colleagues as well.

Earlier this month an Indian Army jawan from Ladakh, whose father had travelled to Iran for pilgrimage, became the first positive case of COVID-19 in the 1.3 million-strong force.

Senior Army sources said the force is keeping an eye on the prevention and further spread of the disease.

Army chief Gen MM Naravane has issued several instructions to the personnel regarding the pandemic and stated that the men should be ready to protect themselves and also be ready to fulfill their duty of helping the public in the fight against coronavirus. (ANI)

