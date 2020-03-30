Two more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, count rises to 23

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Two more COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state on Sunday, a coronavirus bulletin released by Director Andhra Pradesh Health and Family Welfare said.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 23, the COVID-19 bulletin stated.

A 49-year-old male from Kakinada city in East Godavari district and a 72-year-old male from Rajahmundry city in East Godavari district are the two new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The travel details of the two patients are being traced. (ANI)

