Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Two more COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state on Sunday, a coronavirus bulletin released by Director Andhra Pradesh Health and Family Welfare said.
With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 23, the COVID-19 bulletin stated.
A 49-year-old male from Kakinada city in East Godavari district and a 72-year-old male from Rajahmundry city in East Godavari district are the two new cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The travel details of the two patients are being traced. (ANI)
Two more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, count rises to 23
ANI | Updated: Mar 30, 2020 12:15 IST
Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Two more COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state on Sunday, a coronavirus bulletin released by Director Andhra Pradesh Health and Family Welfare said.