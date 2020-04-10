Two more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state tally reaches 365

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): Two more coronavirus cases have been reported in Andhra Pradesh since last night, both from Anantapuram district. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 365.

According to a media bulletin by state nodal officer Arja Srikanth, two COVID-19 positive cases reported in the state since 9 PM Thursday till 9 AM Friday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 365. Both these cases are from Anantapuram district.

The media bulletin said, out of the total number of patients in the state, 10 patients have recovered from the infection. Six deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in the state till Friday. The remaining 349 patients are getting treatment at different hospitals. (ANI)

