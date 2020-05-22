Two more COVID-19 cases in Assam, state tally reaches 214

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 22 (ANI): Two more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Assam, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 214, said Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday.

"Two persons from Sivasagar in quarantine at our Jorhat centre are found COVID-19 positive. Total cases in the state stand at 214," tweeted Sarma.

Out of 214, 54 have recovered whereas 153 cases are still active in the state, he informed.

As of Friday, Assam has reported four deaths and three coronavirus patients have migrated. (ANI)

