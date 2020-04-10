Two more COVID-19 cases in Bihar, state tally reaches 60

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 10 (ANI): With two more COVID-19 cases in Bihar the state's coronavirus tally has climbed to 60 on Friday.

According to the Bihar Health department, the two, a male (28) and female (10), are family members of the person who first tested positive for coronavirus in Siwan district.



They came in contact with the COVID-19 positive family member who returned to their native village Raghunathpur from Oman on March 21.

"Two more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Bihar taking the total to 60. One female aged 10 years and one male of 28 years from the family of a COVID-19 patient in Siwan," Sanjay Kumar, Bihar Principal Health Secretary tweeted.



Siwan, which has turned to be the hot spot in terms of corona positive cases, has a total of 29 infected persons in the district, followed by Munger (7), Patna (5), Gaya (5), Begusarai (5), Gopalganj (3), Nalanda (2), 1 each in Saran, Lakhisari, Bhagalpur and Nawada.

Moreover, Bihar Chief Secretary has directed divisional commissioner/DIG saran to camp in Siwan to enforce complete lockdown in Panjwar in Raghunathpur Block and the health department has appealed to all to cooperate.

The 60 positive COVID-19 cases in the 11 districts of the state include 42 active cases, 17 cured and discharged and 1 death. (ANI)

