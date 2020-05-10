Two more COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, state tally reaches 54

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 10 (ANI): Two more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

According to Nipun Jindal, state's Special Secretary Department of Health and Family Welfare, two more positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 54.

"The samples of these two persons were taken in Bilaspur in the state and tested positive at IGMC Shimla. Both are drivers by occupation. One was going to Baijnath in Kangra district and was carrying five passengers in the car. He started from Ahmedabad and belongs to Gujarat," Jindal said.

"'The other person was going to Mandi carrying three passengers belonging to Mandi district and had started from Gurugram yesterday. All passengers are in Bilaspur district border in quarantine and samples of all eight passengers are being tested," Jindal added.

According to the Himachal Pradesh Health Department, so far, 35 people have recovered and four have migrated from the state. Two people have died due to COVID-19 in the state. (ANI)

