Two more COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand's Hindpiri, State count at 59

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 25 (ANI): Two more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ranchi's Hindpiri, said Nitin Madan Kulkarni, Health Secretary on Saturday.

According to Kulkarni, with these two new cases, the total confirmed cases in the State has risen to 59.

A total of 23,452 confirmed cases have been reported in India while 4,814 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

There are 17,915 active cases of COVID-19 in the country as of now, while 723 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus. (ANI)