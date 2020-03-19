Two more COVID-19 cases in Lucknow, count climbs to five

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Two more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 from Lucknow on Thursday, taking the tally of confirmed cases in the city to five.

According to Sudhir Singh, COVID-19 isolation ward in-charge, King George's Medical University, all coronavirus patients are in stable conditions.

Earlier today, India reported 13 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the tally to 169 in the country. According to official data provided by the Ministry of Health, as many as 15 people infected with the virus have been discharged after receiving treatment.

No fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. Three people have so far died of the infection in the country. (ANI)