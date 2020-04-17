Two more COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], April 17 (ANI): Meghalaya government on Friday said that two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state.
Both are family members of the first COVID-19 patient, the state government said.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are seven coronavirus cases in Meghalaya including one death. (ANI)
