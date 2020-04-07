Two more COVID-19 cases in Mumbai's Dharavi, Dr Baliga Nagar area sealed

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): Two persons, associated with the second COVID-19 case in Dharavi, have tested positive for the infection, taking the tally in the area to 7, including 1 death, the state health department said on Tuesday.

The duo has been identified as father and brother of the second coronavirus positive case in Dharavi.

In order to contain COVID-19 spread, Dr Baliga Nagar area of Dharavi has been sealed by the administration. Moreover, contact tracing of the new cases is underway.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with 748 cases, including 56 cured and discharged and 45 deaths.

With an increase of 354 COVID-19 cases, India's tally of total positive cases rose to 4,421, said the Ministry.



Out of the 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 cases have been cured or discharged and one migrated. The total death toll stands at 114. (ANI)

