Two more COVID-19 cases in Nagaland, state tally reaches 179

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], June 16 (ANI): With two more COVID-19 cases reported from Nagaland, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has reached 179, state Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said on Tuesday.

These two cases were reported on testing 316 samples from Kohima Quarantine Centre, added the Minister.

Of 179 cases, the count for active cases stands at 87, while 92 patients have recovered. There have been no fatalities due to the infection in the state. (ANI)

