Two more COVID-19 cases reported in Assam, tally reaches 91

Dispur (Assam) [India], May 16 (ANI): Two more people have been tested positive for coronavirus in Assam on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 91, informed Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Chief Minister further informed that these two new people have been found positive in Guwahati.

"Two more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Guwahati, taking the total number of cases to 91 in Assam. Number of active cases of coronavirus stands at 46," he said while addressing the media in Dispur.

So far, out of the total, 41 people have recovered in Assam from the lethal virus and 2 have lost their lives. (ANI)

