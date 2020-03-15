Two more COVID-19 positive cases in Kerala, total now 21 in state

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Two more people have tested positive for COVID19 in Kerala, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 21.

The fresh cases include one United Kingdom national and a doctor - who returned from abroad and tested positive, state health minister Kerala Health Minister announced at a press briefing here on Sunday.

Of the two new positive cases, the UK national has been admitted to a hospital in Kochi and the doctor is in isolation ward in Thiruvananthapuram.

The total number of affected cases stands at 107 across India.

Maharashtra has so far reported 31 cases of the virus followed by Uttar Pradesh 11. Two patients have died, one from Delhi and the other from Karnataka.

All 14 patients in Haryana are foreign nationals.

The disease which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,30,000 people.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic. (ANI)

