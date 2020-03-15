Two more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Two more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Kerala, taking the total cases to 21 in the State, said Health Minister KK Shailaja on Sunday.

"One UK national and a doctor who returned from abroad have tested positive. The UK national is admitted in an isolation ward in Kochi hospital and the doctor is in an isolation ward in Thiruvananthapuram," the minister informed.

She said as many as 10,944 people are under observation of which 10,655 people are in home quarantine while 289 are hospitalised.

"The Chief Minister conducted a review meeting today and we have decided to conduct screenings at Railway Stations and also at check posts across the State. Teams are being formed to conduct screenings; they will be given adequate training," she said.

When asked about the UK tourist under quarantine at a resort who managed to flee and reach the Kochi airport, she said "The Chief Minister has asked for a detailed report on it. A probe is on. When we are handling a large number of cases, incidents like these do happen."

"Our effort is to put in teamwork so that such incidents are not repeated," she added.

The minister also launched 'Break the Chain' to promote good habits, like using hand sanitizers, as precautionary measure to combat the crisis.

"As part of the campaign, sanitizers will be provided at all public places and government offices," she added.

The disease which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,30,000 people. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic. (ANI)