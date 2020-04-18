Two more cured of COVID-19 in Bhilwara

Bhilwara (Rajasthan) [India], April 17 (ANI): Two more COVID-19 patients were cured and discharged from a hospital here on Friday.

"There is no COVID-19 case in any hospital of Bhilwara, Rajasthan, after the release of two patients from the hospital today," District Magistrate Rajendra Bhatt said on Friday.

Of the total 28 confirmed coronavirus cases reported here, two had succumbed to the virus while all others were cured.

Meanwhile, the total positive cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan increased to 1193 after 24 new cases were reported on Friday.

With 1,076 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 32 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has surged to 13,835, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

The total cases are inclusive of 1,766 cured and discharged patients, one migrated and 452 deaths. At present, there are 11,616 active COVID-19 cases in the country. (ANI)

