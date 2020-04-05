Representative Image
Two more nursing staff at Delhi State Cancer Institute test positive for COVID-19

ANI | Updated: Apr 05, 2020 11:00 IST

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Two more nursing staff at the Delhi State Cancer Institute have tested positive for COVID-19.
Earlier, four staff members, including a doctor, at the hospital had tested positive for the infection.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that there are 435 coronavirus positive cases in the national capital. (ANI)

