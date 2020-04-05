New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Two more nursing staff at the Delhi State Cancer Institute have tested positive for COVID-19.
Earlier, four staff members, including a doctor, at the hospital had tested positive for the infection.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that there are 435 coronavirus positive cases in the national capital. (ANI)
Two more nursing staff at Delhi State Cancer Institute test positive for COVID-19
ANI | Updated: Apr 05, 2020 11:00 IST
