Two more persons test positive for coronavirus in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Mar 13 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that two more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Kerala, both in Thiruvananthapuram.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 19 in Kerala.

Of the two new confirmed cases, one is a native of Italy who was staying at a resort in Varkala. The second person is a Kerala native who had recently returned from the UK.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that so far 81 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in India out of which 64 are Indians, and the rest are foreign nationals.

Earlier, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic'.

Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city, has so far spread to more than 100 countries infecting over 1,20,000 people. (ANI)

