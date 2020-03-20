Two more positive cases of coronavirus in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 20 (ANI): Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram on Thursday confirmed two more positive cases of coronavirus.

"Two people have tested positive in Pune district today, one from Pimpri-Chinchwad and the other from Pune City," said Ram.

One of them is a 24-year-old who had traveled to the Philippines. His brother, who shared the same travel history, was tested positive earlier.

The second person who tested positive is a 20-year-old local resident of Pune City with travel history to Scotland.

With this, the total number of positive cases in the Pune district has climbed to 21.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that 52 cases have tested positive so far in the state. (ANI)