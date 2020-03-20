Two more positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Telangana, total cases 16

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 20 (ANI): Two new positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in Telangana, taking the total number of cases to 16.

According to the state health ministry, three people were tested and were found positive.

Two persons have travel history to London and they have been admitted to designated hospital in the isolation ward since Wednesday.

All the patients' condition is stable and undergoing treatment at government hospitals.

Till date, 15 positive cases are admitted to hospitals and the first positive patient was discharged four days ago after he was cured of COVID-19. (ANI)

