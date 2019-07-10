Two more rescued from collapsed under-construction building in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 10 (ANI): Two more people were rescued from the collapsed under-construction building in Pulikeshi Nagar, Bengaluru, on Wednesday. Including the two, eight people have been rescued so far.

One person died ealier today in the mishap. The deceased was identified as Sambu Kumar, a native of Bihar.

Meanwhile, another building collapsed on the Hutchins Road, Cooke Town in Bengaluru.

A four-year-old girl who was trapped inside the building was rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Civil Defense Quick Reaction Team (QRT). Earlier, two people were rescued from the building.

Speaking about the incidents, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Mayor Gangambika Mallikarjun said: "Joint Commissioner called me and informed me about the building collapse incidents, he informed me about the norms that were not followed. They have built an extra floor in the Pulikeshi Nagar building, which was in violation of rules. I have instructed officials to take strict action and to demolish such buildings. Officials have also been told to be careful about giving permissions for such constructions in future."

The rescue operation by the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), NDRF, civil defence and fire services is currently underway.

The rescued persons have been shifted to Bowring and Lady Curzon hospitals. (ANI)