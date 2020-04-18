Two more test COVID-19 positive in Haridwar, Uttarakhand's tally climbs to 42

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], April 18 (ANI): Two more people including a woman have tested positive for coronavirus in Haridwar, the district administration said.

With these two cases, the total number of cases in the state has mounted to 42.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that India's total number of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 14,378 including 480 deaths and 1,991 cured/discharged. (ANI).

