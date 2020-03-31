Two more test positive for coronavirus in West Bengal

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Two more people tested positive for coronavirus in West Bengal on Tuesday, an official said.

According to officials, both the positive cases did not have a travel history.

Among those who tested positive on Tuesday are a 51-year-old male resident of Salt Lake, and a 52-year-old male resident of Tollygunge.

Police are tracking the history of the patients' families and their travel records as well.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state as of Monday night.

This comes as the country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which has claimed 32 lives and infected at least 1251 people. (ANI)