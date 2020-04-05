Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, total number now 23

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 5 (ANI): Two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha taking the total number of cases in the state to 23, the State's Health Department said on Sunday.

Out of the two new cases, one is a 70-year-old person who has a foreign travel history. Another is a 29-year-old young man from Bamikhal who has travelled to other states.

Up to 12 noon Sunday, 1699 samples have been tested. Two persons have already been cured and discharged from hospital.

From April 4 morning to April 5 morning, 203 cases have been registered by the Police in the state for the violation of different regulations and guidelines related to COVID-19.

The total number of cases rose to 3577 in India on Sunday, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Eighty-three deaths have been reported in the country. (ANI)

