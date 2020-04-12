Ujjain( Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): A seven-year-old child and a 65-year-old female tested positive for COVID-19 here on Sunday, the authorities stated.
While the child is a resident of Kot Mohalla, the woman is staying in Bhargava Marg. Both the patients belonged to the areas which has already been declared as COVID-19 hotpots by the authorities.
The number of positive coronavirus patients increased to 18 in the district while five individuals have succumbed to the deadly virus
With a total of 532 positive COVID-19 cases reported from Madhya Pradesh till now, the tally of the country's novel coronavirus cases increased to 8356 on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Ujjain
ANI | Updated: Apr 12, 2020 15:37 IST
