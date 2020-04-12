Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Ujjain

Ujjain( Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): A seven-year-old child and a 65-year-old female tested positive for COVID-19 here on Sunday, the authorities stated.

While the child is a resident of Kot Mohalla, the woman is staying in Bhargava Marg. Both the patients belonged to the areas which has already been declared as COVID-19 hotpots by the authorities.

The number of positive coronavirus patients increased to 18 in the district while five individuals have succumbed to the deadly virus

With a total of 532 positive COVID-19 cases reported from Madhya Pradesh till now, the tally of the country's novel coronavirus cases increased to 8356 on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

