Two more tested coronavirus positive in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 10 (ANI): Two more people have been tested positive for coronavirus in Pune, bringing the total number of affected people to four in the city, said Naval Kishore Ram, district collector, on Tuesday.

"The recent two cases include a child of the earlier couple tested positive in Pune," the collector said.

He further said that the other patient is the cab driver who had accompanied the family to Pune from Mumbai.

They are being treated in the Naidu Hospital, Pune.

According to Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary (Health), "The total number of positive cases in the country are now 50 and of these 34 are Indian nationals and 16 are citizens of Italy."

He also said that there has been no death in the country due to coronavirus so far. (ANI)

