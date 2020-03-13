Two more tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala, number of infected up at 17

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Mar 13 (ANI): With two more persons from Thrissur and Kannur district in Kerala tested positive for COVID 19, the number of total positive cases in the state has climbed up to 17.

These two new coronavirus-infected persons have recently returned from the Middle East.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Vijayan said that two more persons from Thrissur and Kannur district were tested positive for COVID 19.

Meanwhile, Health Minister KK Shailaja, in a press conference, said that samples of one more person have been tested positive for coronavirus in Thiruvananthapuram. However, the sample of the said person has been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune for confirmation.

"One more case tested COVID 19 positive in a lab test conducted in Thiruvananthapuram. We have sent it to the National Institute of Virology, Pune for confirmation. The patient is currently admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College," she said.

Thiruvananthapuram district collector K Gopalakrishnan on Friday said that contact tracing has started after samples of a person, who is admitted in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, were tested positive for coronavirus.

"We have sent the samples to NIV, Pune for confirmation. The person has travel history from Italy. He also travelled to Germany. He took Doha - Thiruvananthapuram flight. There were 92 passengers on board, of this 31 passengers are high risk and we have home quarantined them," he said

District Collector said that the person wore a mask and acted responsibly throughout his journey.

As per the Chief Minister, all efforts are in place to tackle coronavirus scare. He urged people to maintain high hygiene standards.

Emphasising on the need to follow guidelines issued by Health authorities, he said strict action would be taken against those who try to take the law into their hands.

"In Alappuzha, there was an instance of some local people trying to forcefully evict tourists staying in a resort. Strong action will be taken against such people, who try to disturb tourists who are visiting the state as guests. Not only foreigners, but Indians have also contracted the disease. At times like this, we expect responsible behaviour," said Kerala Chief Minister.

He said senior citizens and those suffering from other ailments should take extra precautions. "It also has come to the notice of the government that many people (Non-Resident Indians) who have returned from other countries to Kerala are unable to go back and join duty due to travel restriction imposed by respective countries. The government will request other embassies to find a solution to it and also will notify the Centre regarding this."

He said that Keralites are stranded in foreign countries after the Centre has demanded COVID 19 negative certificate from people who want to return to India. "I have taken this issue with Prime Minister and External Affairs Minister to relax these restrictions so that stranded Indians can return back to the country," he said.

As there is a surge in a number of calls regarding Coronavirus on given helpline numbers, the government has decided to add two more numbers at COVID 19 call centre.

The Kerala Chief Minister also launched an app for spreading awareness on Coronavirus outbreak. The Kerala government has partnered with Kerala Startup Mission to develop the app.

"The aim of the app is to give out the correct information and it can be downloaded from the play store. This has been launched as there were various rumours regarding coronavirus. The government wants to give correct information to the people, ' he added.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

Coronavirus, which originated in the Wuhan city of China, has so far spread to more than 100 countries infecting over 1,20,000 people. India has confirmed 75 cases of lethal infection. (ANI)